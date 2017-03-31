March 31 Philip Morris International Inc

* Philip Morris International (PMI) files premarket tobacco product application for its Electronically Heated Tobacco Product (EHTP) with the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA)

* PMI'S PMTA seeks authorization to commercialize EHTP in United States

* Should FDA grant requested marketing order for Ehtp, Altria Group would be responsible for commercializing and marketing product in U.S. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: