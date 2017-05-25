BRIEF-Reata Pharma files for mixed shelf of upto $250 mln
* Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc - files for mixed shelf of upto $250 million - SEC filing
May 25 Philip Morris International Inc:
* US Food And Drug Administration (FDA) begins scientific review of Philip Morris International’s modified risk tobacco product application for its electronically heated tobacco product (EHTP)
* FDA has established a one-year timetable for reviewing MRTP applications
* FDA announced it will publish notice in federal register establishing formal docket for public comments on application at later date
* Avenue Therapeutics Inc sees IPO of 5.0 million shares of common stock to be priced between $5 and $7 per share - SEC filing