Iraqi forces free hundreds of civilians in Mosul Old City battles as death toll mounts
June 19 Philip Morris International Inc:
* Philip Morris International Inc - plans to invest approximately USD 320 million in a new high-tech facility in Dresden, Germany, to produce Heets
* Philip Morris International Inc - construction of 80,000 m2 facility is scheduled to begin in late 2017
* Philip Morris International Inc - once fully operational in early 2019, factory is expected to employ about 500 people
* Philip Morris - new high-tech facility in Dresden, Germany, to produce Heets, tobacco units to be used with electronic tobacco heating device Iqos Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
FRANKFURT, June 24 U.S. missile maker Raytheon's cybersecurity unit could thrive were it to be listed separately, the head of the unit, Forcepoint, told German business daily Boersenzeitung in an interview published on Saturday.