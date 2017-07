July 25 (Reuters) - Philip Morris International Inc

* Says plans to invest 490 million euros ($571.19 million) to convert its cigarette factory in the Romanian city of Otopeni, near capital Bucharest into a smoke-free facility that produces HEETS, tobacco units used with electronic cigarettes.

* Says factory conversion to be fully operational by 2020.

* Says to hire 300 people, adding to current staff of roughly 600. ($1 = 0.8579 euros) (Reporting by Bucharest Newsroom)