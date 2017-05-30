May 30 Philippine Metals Inc
* Philippine Metals announces corporate update
* Philippine Metals Inc - continues to work towards a
resolution of outstanding legal and other issues facing its
various properties in Philippines
* Philippine Metals Inc - announces planned sale of all of
issued and outstanding shares of its subsidiary, Compania Minera
Coronado S.A. De C.V.
* Philippine Metals - has entered into an agreement to
settle $152,500 of outstanding debt obligations owed to certain
members of management, board
* Philippine Metals Inc - will be proceeding with a
non-brokered private placement of up to 2,000,000 units at a
price of $0.05 per unit
