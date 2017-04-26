BRIEF-Mira VII Acquisition announces filing of filing statement
* Received conditional approval from TSX venture exchange in respect of its qualifying transaction with Goodfood Market
April 26 Philippine National Bank
* Refers to news article entitled "Pnb Expects Robust 2017 Income Growth" posted in manila standard.net
* Advises that projected growth in net income and total loan portfolio mentioned in article are line with the bank's medium term strategic plan
* Emergent Capital announces supplement no. 1 to exchange offer