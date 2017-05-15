BRIEF-Grand City Properties announces capital increase
* TO INCREASE TOTAL SHARE CAPITAL FROM EUR 15,378,888.30 BY UP TO EUR 1,100,000.00 TO UP TO EUR 16,478,888.30 THROUGH ISSUE OF UP TO 11,000,000 NEW SHARES WITH PAR VALUE OF EUR 0.10 EACH
May 15 Philippine Savings Bank
* Net income increased by nearly a fifth as of the first quarter from the same period last year
* Total loan portfolio jumped by 13 pct year‐on‐year to php134 billion from php118 billion
* Deposits rose by 25 pct annually to php170 billion as of end‐March from php137 billion last year
* As of end‐March, bank's tier 1 and total capital adequacy ratios stood at 11.1 pct and 14.0 pct, respectively
* Raised 475 million rand at a price of 10.05 rands per share