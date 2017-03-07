BRIEF-Phosphagenics updates on arbitration with Mylan Laboratories
* On 26 May Co filed its expert reports in arbitration with Mylan Laboratories which include independent expert assessment of damages claimed
March 7 Philippos Nakas SA:
* H1 2016 turnover at 10.4 million euros ($10.99 million)versus 10.2 million euros year ago
* H1 2016 net profit at 0.7 million euros versus 0.8 million euros year ago
* H1 2016 EBITDA at 1.3 million euros versus 1.4 million euros year ago
* Net cash on Dec. 31, 2016, 2.6 million euros versus 2.2 million euros year ago
Source text: bit.ly/2lRD0lO
Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9465 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* On 26 May Co filed its expert reports in arbitration with Mylan Laboratories which include independent expert assessment of damages claimed
* Unit PT. Hok tong increased its investment in PT. Rubber Hock Lie through subscription of 1.6 million new shares in share capital of Hock Lie