WHO says India reports cases of Zika virus
NEW DELHI, May 27 India has reported cases of the Zika virus, the World Health Organization said, adding that efforts should be made to strengthen surveillance.
March 9 Philips Lighting NV:
* Philips lighting becomes official lighting partner for Cerezo Osaka
* Company plans to provide design, consultancy services and advanced led lighting technology for club's stadium and practice pitches
BOSTON, May 26 CVS Health Corp's Omnicare unit has agreed to pay $23 million to resolve a whistleblower lawsuit alleging that it took kickbacks from a drugmaker to promote two antidepressants, according to settlement papers released on Friday.