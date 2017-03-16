BRIEF-Iraq's Basra oil Co. takes over Oxy's stake in Zubair oilfield - Basra Oil
* Basra Oil director general Hayyan Abdul Ghani tells Reuters
March 16 Phillips 66
* Phillips 66 announces open season for West Texas crude oil pipeline system
* Phillips 66 - rodeo project will have an anticipated initial throughput capacity of up to 130,000 barrels per day
* Pipeline system is expected to be placed in service in second half of 2018 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Basra Oil director general Hayyan Abdul Ghani tells Reuters
CANNES, France, May 28 The winner of the Cannes Film Festival will be announced on Sunday, with a French movie about AIDS campaigners and two dark Russian dramas among the hottest tips.