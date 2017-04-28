BRIEF-Sears Hometown and Outlet Stores says on elected E. J. Bird as company's interim CEO
* Sears Hometown and Outlet Stores Inc- on may 24 elected E. J. Bird as company's interim chief financial officer, effective June 1, 2017
April 28 Phillips 66 Partners Lp:
* Phillips 66 Partners reports first-quarter earnings
* Q1 earnings per share $0.60
* Phillips 66 Partners Lp- increased quarterly distribution by 5 percent to $0.586 per common unit
* Qtrly total revenues and other income $ 234 million versus. $228 million in Q4
* Q1 earnings per share view $0.64, revenue view $224.6 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Phillips 66 Partners Lp- stack project is expected to increase capacity by 150,000 BPD, with completion anticipated by end of 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Sears Hometown and Outlet Stores Inc- on may 24 elected E. J. Bird as company's interim chief financial officer, effective June 1, 2017
* Bwxt joint venture awarded $1.5 billion environmental management contract