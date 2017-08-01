FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
21 hours ago
BRIEF-Phillips 66 partners Q2 earnings per share $0.61
August 1, 2017 / 11:20 AM / 21 hours ago

BRIEF-Phillips 66 partners Q2 earnings per share $0.61

1 Min Read

Aug 1 (Reuters) - Phillips 66 Partners Lp

* Phillips 66 Partners reports second-quarter earnings

* Q2 earnings per share $0.61

* Q2 earnings per share view $0.72 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Qtrly total revenues and other income $234 million versus $234 million

* Phillips 66 Partners Lp - continue to advance several organic growth projects to support goal of achieving $1.1 billion of run-rate EBITDA by end of 2018

* Q2 revenue view $235.6 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

