* Sears Hometown and Outlet Stores Inc- on may 24 elected E. J. Bird as company's interim chief financial officer, effective June 1, 2017
April 28 Phillips 66:
* Phillips 66 reports first-quarter earnings of $535 million or $1.02 per share
* Q1 earnings per share $1.02
* Q1 adjusted earnings per share $0.56
* Phillips 66 - midstream's first-quarter earnings were $77 million, compared with a loss of $1 million in Q4 of 2016
* Phillips 66 - company continues to expand its beaumont terminal, which now has 9 million barrels of crude and product storage capacity
* Phillips 66 - additional 1.2 million barrels of product storage is planned to be in service by mid-2017 at beaumont terminal
* Phillips 66 - refining's adjusted loss was $2 million in Q1 versus adjusted loss of $95 million in Q4
* Phillips 66 - qtrly chemicals adjusted earnings $201 million versus $124 million in Q4
* Phillips 66 Q1 total revenue and other income $23,712 million versus $17,760 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Bwxt joint venture awarded $1.5 billion environmental management contract