BRIEF-Sanchez Production Partners changes name to Sanchez Midstream Partners
* Sanchez production partners will change its name to sanchez midstream partners; announces new ticker symbol and website Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
April 28 Phillips 66:
* Sees Q2 pre-tax refining turnaround expenses $130 million to $160 million - presentation slides Source text: (bit.ly/2pGBY2s) Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 806 749 1136)
* Novartis receives FDA approval for expanded use of zykadia® in first-line alk-positive metastatic non-small cell lung cancer (nsclc) Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: