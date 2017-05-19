May 19 Phillips Edison Grocery Center Reit I Inc
* Phillips edison grocery center reit i to acquire real
estate assets and asset management business from phillips edison
limited partnership
* Phillips Edison Grocery Center Reit I Inc - deal for
approximately $1 billion
* Phillips Edison Grocery Center Reit I Inc - transaction
expected to be immediately accretive to earnings
* Phillips edison grocery center reit - pelp to get about
45.2 million operating partnership units in peco i's operating
partnership
* Phillips Edison Grocery Center Reit I Inc - pelp to also
get about $50 million cash for pelp's interests in 76 shopping
centers, third party asset management business
* Phillips Edison Grocery Center Reit I Inc - outstanding
debt of about$501 million is expected to be refinanced or
assumed by peco i at closing under deal terms
* Phillips Edison Grocery Center Reit I Inc - management to
receive no cash consideration in deal, to be subject to
traditional, customary lockup provisions
* Phillips Edison Grocery Center Reit I Inc - cash portion
of consideration will be used to retire certain minority
interests in pelp
* Phillips Edison Grocery Center Reit I Inc - on pro forma
basis, following deal closing , peco i shareholders are expected
to own about 80.2 percent
* Phillips Edison Grocery Center Reit I Inc - deal was
approved by independent special committee of peco i's board of
directors
* Phillips Edison Grocery Center Reit I Inc - on pro forma
basis, following deal closing, former pelp shareholders expected
to own about 19.8% of combined co
* Phillips Edison Grocery Center Reit I Inc - peco i will
not pay any internalization fees in connection with transaction
* Phillips Edison Grocery Center Reit I Inc share repurchase
program is suspended for month of june and is also expected to
resume in july
