May 10 Phoenitron Holdings Ltd:

* Board does not recommend any payment of an interim dividend for three months ended 31 march 2017

* Unaudited revenue for three months ended 31 march 2017 amounted to HK$196.7 mln representing a decrease of 71.2pct

* Group recorded an unaudited loss attributable to owners of company of HK$2.4mln for three months ended 31 march 2017