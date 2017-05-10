BRIEF-Moody's says rise of third-party e-payment providers in china will have widespread
May 10 Phoenitron Holdings Ltd:
* Board does not recommend any payment of an interim dividend for three months ended 31 march 2017
* Unaudited revenue for three months ended 31 march 2017 amounted to HK$196.7 mln representing a decrease of 71.2pct
* Group recorded an unaudited loss attributable to owners of company of HK$2.4mln for three months ended 31 march 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* REG-HOYLU RECEIVES USD 62.5K ORDER FROM WORLDWIDE SOFTWARE SOLUTIONS COMPANY