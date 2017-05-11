May 11 Phoenix Beverages Ltd:

* 9-Months ended March 2017 revenue 4.88 billion rupees versus 4.13 billion rupees year ago

* 9-Months ended march 2017 profit before taxation 438.1 million rupees versus 377 million rupees year ago

* Declares final dividend of 6.50 rupees per share, bringing total dividend for the year to 10.25 rupees Source: bit.ly/2qVOScQ Further company coverage: (Bangalore.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com)