April 25 Phoenix Group Holdings:
* Announces offer to purchase sterling senior debt and
expected tier 3 tap issue
* Inviting eligible holders of its 300 mln stg 5.75 pct
bonds due 2021 to tender their bonds for purchase by company for
cash
* Continues to look for opportunities to further diversify
away from senior debt
* Says move will improve capital position of company, if
company were to be included in solvency ii group regulatory
capital calculation
* Offer is made on terms and subject to conditions contained
in tender offer memorandum dated 25 April 2017
* Says final determination of purchase price will be made,
at or around 11:00 a.m. (london time) on business day following
expiration deadline
