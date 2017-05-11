May 11 Phoenix Investment Company Ltd:

* 9-Months ended March 2017 revenue 4.88 billion rupees versus 4.13 billion rupees year ago

* 9-Months ended March 2017 profit before taxation 436.4 million rupees versus 375.4 million rupees year ago

* Says declared final dividend of 5.58 rupees per share, bringing total dividend for the year to 8.72 rupees Source: bit.ly/2qufSAC Further company coverage: (Bangalore.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com)