BRIEF-Delek Group Q1 revenue ILS 1.5 bln vs ILS 1.3 bln
* Delek group announces consolidated results for the first quarter of 2017
Feb 22 Whirlpool Corp
* Phoenix Investors acquire Whirlpool Corporation property in Cleveland, Tenn.
* Whirlpool Corp - sale of former manufacturing plant three property on euclid avenue in Tennessee, to an affiliate of milwaukee-based Phoenix investors Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Delek group announces consolidated results for the first quarter of 2017
* Astana International Financial Centre JSC and NASDAQ sign technology deal for new AIFC exchange