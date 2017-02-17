Feb 17 Phoenix Mills Ltd:

* says acquisition of stake by the company in its subsidiary, Pallazzio Hotels & Leisure Limited

* co acquired compulsorily convertible debentures, representing 14.47 percent holding, held by Aller River in Pallazzio Hotels & Leisure

* says after conversion of the CCDs at a later date, co's stake in PHIL will increase from 58.51 percent to 72.98 percent Source text:(bit.ly/2m1PNm6) Further company coverage: (Bengaluru newsroom)