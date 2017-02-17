BRIEF-Shriram Transport Finance Co approves allottment of NCDs worth 50 mln rupees
* Says approved allottment of NCDs worth 50 million rupees
Feb 17 Phoenix Mills Ltd:
* says acquisition of stake by the company in its subsidiary, Pallazzio Hotels & Leisure Limited
* co acquired compulsorily convertible debentures, representing 14.47 percent holding, held by Aller River in Pallazzio Hotels & Leisure
* says after conversion of the CCDs at a later date, co's stake in PHIL will increase from 58.51 percent to 72.98 percent
* Consensus forecast for March quarter profit was 463.2 million rupees