March 17 Phoenix Satellite Television Holdings Ltd:

* FY profit attributable to owners of company was about HK$230.5 million , which represented an increase of 108.9 pct

* Board of directors of company recommended a final dividend of 1 Hong Kong cent per ordinary share

* Revenue of Phoenix Satellite Television Holdings for year ended 31 december 2016 was about HK$3.80 billion, down 9.6pct