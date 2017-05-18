BRIEF-Neopost renews its revolving credit facility
* NEOPOST RENEW ITS REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY IN ADVANCE UNDER MORE FAVORABLE CONDITIONS
May 18 Phoenix Satellite Television Holdings Ltd :
* PMM, a subsidiary of company, entered into 2017 CMC outdoor advertising contract with CMC
* Maximum contract sum not exceeding RMB13.1 million
* Deal for promoting businesses of CMC Group
* Freedom Leaf - On June 12, 2017, Charles Grigsby resigned as co's Chief Financial Officer