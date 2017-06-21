Israel's Frutarom buys 80 pct of Brazilian ice cream maker SDFLC
* Israeli flavour and fine ingredients company Frutarom Industries said on Sunday it acquired 80 percent of SDFLC Brasil Indústria E Comércio Ltda for 110 million real ($33 million).
June 21 Phoenix Asset Management Partners:
* Rule 2.7 mandatory offer for Hornby plc
* Phoenix UK Fund unconditionally agreed to acquire 17.6 mln Hornby shares from New Pistoia Income at 32.375 pence per share
* It is expected that acquisition will settle on 23 June 2017
* Offer values entire issued and to be issued share capital of hornby at about 27.4 mln stg
SYDNEY, June 25 Australia said on Sunday it will push for greater powers to tackle the use of encrypted messaging services used by terrorists and criminals at an upcoming meeting of ministers from the "Five Eyes" intelligence network.