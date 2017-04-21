BRIEF-Neiman Marcus Group Ltd says Dale Stapleton will serve as interim CFO
* Says Neiman Marcus Group and Michael Fung agreed not to renew consulting agreement - SEC filing
April 21 Phosphagenics Ltd-
* Phosphagenics announces transition of chairman of the board
* Greg Collier will succeed Peter Lankau as chairman of its board of directors Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Glencore would be likely to keep Baa2 rating (Adds Moody's comments, details of a possible deal)