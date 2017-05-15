BRIEF-Navidea enters exclusive license, distribution agreement for India with Sayre Therapeutics
* Navidea enters exclusive license and distribution agreement for India with Sayre Therapeutics
May 15 PHOTOCURE ASA
* POSITIVE DATA FROM PHASE 3 US BLUE LIGHT CYSTOSCOPY WITH CYSVIEW® STUDY
* PLANS TO FILE A SUPPLEMENTAL NDA WITH FDA LATER THIS YEAR Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Navidea enters exclusive license and distribution agreement for India with Sayre Therapeutics
* General Electric Co signs a multi-year services agreement with Jordan’s samra electric power company