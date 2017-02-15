Feb 15 Photocure ASA:
* Q4 total revenue 38.1 million Norwegian crowns ($4.5
million) versus 34.5 million crowns year ago
* Q4 EBITDA loss 0.3 million crowns versus loss 8.7 million
crowns year ago
* Will double its salesforce and increase sales and
marketing expenses accordingly towards the end of 2017
* Goal is to quadruple the revenues from us operations to a
range of $15 million by 2020
* As a result of the increased activity level, the added
operating expenses will contribute to an EBITDA decline for the
group in 2017 and 2018
