BA cancels flights from London's Heathrow, Gatwick after IT outage
LONDON, May 27 British Airways said it had cancelled all flights from London's Heathrow and Gatwick airports scheduled before 1700 GMT on Saturday due to a global computer outage.
April 27 Photon Control Inc:
* Photon Control reports fourth quarter and full year 2016 financial results
* Q4 earnings per share c$0.02
* Q4 revenue rose 55 percent to c$9.0 million
* Photon control inc - order backlog at quarter-end increased 26% to $8.8 million from $5.6 million at December 31, 2015 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
LONDON, May 27 British Airways flights in Britain were being delayed and passengers were suffering long waits at airports on Saturday because of a global system outage, the airline said.