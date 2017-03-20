March 20 Photon Control Inc
* Photon Control - press release issued earlier regarding
non-binding LOI with photon control research and development
ltd. Issued without board or management approval
* Photon Control Inc- "No definitive agreement has been
reached, and that LOI is non-binding, and has not been formally
approved by management or board"
* Says has been in negotiations to settle dispute with
Photon Control Research and Development Ltd. and related parties
for over six months
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: