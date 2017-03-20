March 20 Photon Control Inc

* Photon Control signs letter of intent to resolve litigation

* Proposed settlement would remove significant "uncertainty and distraction" for Photon Control and its customers

* Settlement would more than halve existing royalty rates and term of disputed agreements

* Photon Control would acquire undisputed ownership of intellectual property and internalize R&D activities

* Under terms of settlement, R&D employees will be transferred to and hired by Photon Control

