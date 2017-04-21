BRIEF-Neiman Marcus Group Ltd says Dale Stapleton will serve as interim CFO
* Says Neiman Marcus Group and Michael Fung agreed not to renew consulting agreement - SEC filing
April 21 Phumelela Gaming And Leisure Ltd :
* Unaudited interim financial results for six months ended 31 january 2017
* HY headline earnings per share up 3 pct to 90.19 cents
* HY headline earnings per share in constant currency up 26 pct to 109.80 cents
* HY interim dividend per share maintained at 34.00 cents
* Group retained a strong financial position with net debt of 49.1 mln stg, representing a debt to equity ratio of only 9 pct Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom)
* Glencore would be likely to keep Baa2 rating (Adds Moody's comments, details of a possible deal)