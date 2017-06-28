UPDATE 2-Conagra profit jumps, but shares fall as margins disappoint
June 29 Chef Boyardee pasta maker Conagra Brands Inc reported a 29 percent rise in quarterly profit as it cut back on promotions and jettisoned low-margin products.
June 28 Physicians Realty Trust:
* Physicians realty trust announces $735.0 million of executed purchase and sale agreements, including the pending acquisition of the BAYLOR CHARLES A. SAMMONS cancer center
* Physicians realty trust - acquisition guidance for 2017 increased from a range of $800 million to $1.0 billion to a range of $1.2 billion to $1.4 billion
* Physicians realty trust says acquisition guidance for 2017 increased from a range of $800 million to $1.0 billion to a range of $1.2 billion to $1.4 billion
* Physicians realty trust-estimate net income, normalized ffo will also be reduced by $0.03 per share, op unit on fully diluted basis for quarter ending june 30
* Physicians realty-for quarter ending june 30, to recognize increased g&a expenses causing reduction to net income, normalized ffo of $0.005/share and op unit Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
June 29 Chef Boyardee pasta maker Conagra Brands Inc reported a 29 percent rise in quarterly profit as it cut back on promotions and jettisoned low-margin products.
* IGN Entertainment and Twitter partner on global live stream at san diego comic-con 2017