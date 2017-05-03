May 3 Physicians Realty Trust:

* Physicians Realty Trust reports first quarter 2017 financial results

* Q1 adjusted FFO per share $0.28

* Physicians Realty Trust - q1 2017 total revenue of $76.7 million, up 73.7 pct year-over-year

* Physicians Realty Trust qtrly same-store cash net operating income growth was 6.7 pct year over year

* Physicians Realty Trust - expects to close between $800 million and $1 billion of total real estate investments in 2017

* Q1 FFO per share view $0.30 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q1 revenue view $77.1 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: