BRIEF-Nanfang Black Sesame Group unit to invest 80 mln yuan in food firm for 51 percent stake
* Says co's unit plans to invest 80 million yuan into a Shenzhen-based food company, and will hold a 51 percent stake in it after transaction
May 10 Pia Corp:
* Says it will repurchase up to 500,000 shares, representing a 3.49 pct stake
* Says share repurchase up to 1,500 million yen in total
* Says repurchase period from May 11, 2017 to May 10, 2018
Source text in Japanese: goo.gl/oQNppI
Further company coverage:
* Says co's unit plans to invest 80 million yuan into a Shenzhen-based food company, and will hold a 51 percent stake in it after transaction
MOSCOW, June 20 Japanese automaker Nissan Motor Co is recalling 6,944 Nissan Murano Z51 cars sold in Russia between June 2013 and November 2016, Russia's standards agency, Rosstandart, said on Tuesday.