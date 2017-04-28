BRIEF-Employers Holdings files for potential mixed shelf offering
* Employers holdings inc files for potential mixed shelf offering, size undisclosed - sec filing Source text (http://bit.ly/2rZcDhU) Further company coverage:
April 28 Picc Property And Casualty Co Ltd
* Qtrly operating income RMB71.47 billion
* Qtrly net earned premiums RMB68.05 billion
* Qtrly gross written premiums RMB88.63 billion
* Qtrly net profit RMB 4.62 billion Source text for Eikon: [bit.ly/2pauMu0] Further company coverage:
* Renaissancere Holdings- effective may 25 Renaissance Reinsurance Ltd entered into fourth amendment to letter of credit reimbursement agreement