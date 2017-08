July 31 (Reuters) - Pick N Pay Stores Ltd

* 26-WKS GROUP EARNINGS PER SHARE EXPECTED TO BE DOWN MORE THAN 20%

* GROUP HEPS FOR 26 WEEKS TO AUG.27 EXPECTED TO BE DOWN MORE THAN 20% (17 CENTS); 82.43 CENTS (26 WEEKS ENDED 28 AUGUST 2016)

* VOLUNTARY SEVERANCE PROGRAMME INITIATED IN PICK N PAY IN APRIL 2017 COMPLETE, REMOVING ABOUT 10% OF ROLES AND FUNCTIONS Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: