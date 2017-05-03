May 3 Piedmont Office Realty Trust Inc:

* Piedmont Office Realty Trust reports first quarter 2017 results

* Q1 earnings per share $0.10

* Q1 core FFO per share $0.45

* Re-authorized company's stock repurchase plan to permit purchase of shares of common stock of up to $250 million

* Authorization supersedes and replaces previously authorized stock repurchase plan

* Piedmont office realty trust inc sees 2017 nareit Ffo and core FFO per diluted share $1.70 - $1.80

* Affirms previously issued guidance for full-year 2017

* Q1 FFO per share view $0.44 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* FY 2017 FFO per share view $1.74 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: