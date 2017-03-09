March 9 U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission:

* Pier 1 Imports recalls Bistro chairs due to fall hazard recall summary

* Recall of about 13,300 sets and 700 individual chairs in U.S. of Pier 1 Imports (in addition, about 760 sets, 40 individual chairs in Canada)

* Pier 1 Imports has received six reports of incidents of chair legs loosening and/or collapsing

* Pier 1 Imports has received reports of incidents resulting in four reports of injuries including bruises and abrasions from falls