BRIEF-Iraq's Basra oil Co. takes over Oxy's stake in Zubair oilfield - Basra Oil
* Basra Oil director general Hayyan Abdul Ghani tells Reuters
March 9 U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission:
* Pier 1 Imports recalls Bistro chairs due to fall hazard recall summary
* Recall of about 13,300 sets and 700 individual chairs in U.S. of Pier 1 Imports (in addition, about 760 sets, 40 individual chairs in Canada)
* Pier 1 Imports has received six reports of incidents of chair legs loosening and/or collapsing
* Pier 1 Imports has received reports of incidents resulting in four reports of injuries including bruises and abrasions from falls Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
CANNES, France, May 28 The winner of the Cannes Film Festival will be announced on Sunday, with a French movie about AIDS campaigners and two dark Russian dramas among the hottest tips.