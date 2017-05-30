EU mergers and takeovers (June 22)
BRUSSELS, June 22 The following are mergers under review by the European Commission and a brief guide to the EU merger process:
May 30 Pierre Et Vacances Sa :
* H1 results affected by heightened seasonal factors in tourism and property development businesses
* H1 results affected by costs associated with delivery of villages nature
* Target confirmed for "sharp" growth in full-year current operating income excluding costs for villages nature over year
* Group tourism revenue for h1 2016/17 totalled eur 532.8 million, up 2.1% relative to h1 2015/16
* H1 revenue 614.7 million euros versus 585.5 million euros last year
* H1 net loss 105.9 million euros versus loss of 75.5 million last year
* Revenue in tourism businesses should grow on a like-for-like basis in q3 2016/17 relative to q3 of previous year
* Revenue from property development in q3 2016/17 is set to be lower than that of q3 2015/16
* Group confirms its target for 2016/17 revenue of around eur 200 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
June 22 Tesla Inc took a step closer toward establishing an electric vehicle manufacturing plant in China with its announcement on Thursday that it is in exploratory talks with the Shanghai municipal government.