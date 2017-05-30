May 30 Pierre Et Vacances Sa :

* H1 results affected by heightened seasonal factors in tourism and property development businesses

* H1 results affected by costs associated with delivery of villages nature

* Target confirmed for "sharp" growth in full-year current operating income excluding costs for villages nature over year

* Group tourism revenue for h1 2016/17 totalled eur 532.8 million, up 2.1% relative to h1 2015/16

* H1 revenue 614.7 million euros versus 585.5 million euros last year

* H1 net loss 105.9 million euros versus loss of 75.5 million last year

* Revenue in tourism businesses should grow on a like-for-like basis in q3 2016/17 relative to q3 of previous year

* Revenue from property development in q3 2016/17 is set to be lower than that of q3 2015/16

* Group confirms its target for 2016/17 revenue of around eur 200 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: