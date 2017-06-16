June 16 PIERRE ET VACANCES SA

* CONFIRMS DEVELOPMENT POTENTIAL IN CHINA

* SIGNS LETTER OF INTENT WITH CHONGLI THAIWOO LIFESTYLE PROPERTIES CO., LTD. FOR DEVELOPMENT OF RESORT IN THAIWOO SKI STATION

* SIGNS DEFINITIVE AGREEMENTS FOR CONSTRUCTION OF FOUR RESORTS IN CHINA, OPENING OF FOUR RESORTS DUE IN 2020