New BNDES head Rabello says will not focus on past loans
RIO DE JANEIRO, May 26 The incoming head of Brazil's state development bank BNDES said on Friday he will not have a special focus on loans disbursed by the previous management.
April 14 Pietro Co Ltd
* Says it appointed current vice president Keiko Nishikawa as chairman of the board of the company
* Says it appointed Yasuyuki Takahashi as new president
* Says change effective April 14
Source text in Japanese:goo.gl/SSkJcb
SAO PAULO, May 26 JBS SA, the world's largest meatpacker, said on Friday that the brothers Joesley and Wesley Batista, who own the company and are ensnared in a corruption scandal that threatens to topple Brazil's President Michel Temer, have resigned from senior posts.