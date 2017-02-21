BRIEF-Automotive Finco Corp announces dividend increase and $40 mln financing
Feb 21 Nikkei:
* Pigeon Corp is expected to report a 7% jump in operating profit to roughly 15.5 billion yen for the year ended Jan. 31 - Nikkei
* Pigeon Corp's sales are seen climbing 3 percent to around 95 billion yen for the year ended Jan. 31 - Nikkei Source text for Eikon: [ID:s.nikkei.com/2miurRJ] Further company coverage:
SANTO DOMINGO, May 29 Nearly a dozen people, including current and former top officials, were arrested in the Dominican Republic early Monday for ties to $92 million in bribes paid by the Brazilian construction company Odebrecht to obtain public works contracts.