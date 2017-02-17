Feb 17 Pihlajalinna Oyj:

* Q4 revenue 103.7 million euros versus 62.6 million euros year ago

* Q4 EBIT 3.9 million euros versus 1.4 million euros year ago

* 2017 consolidated revenue and adjusted EBIT are expected to improve compared to 2016

* Board of directors proposes to annual general meeting that a dividend of 0.15 euro per share be paid for financial year 2016 Source text for Eikon:

