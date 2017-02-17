BRIEF-India's Kovai Medical Center & Hospital March-qtr profit rises
* March quarter net profit 139.1 million rupees versus profit 110 million rupees year ago
Feb 17 Pihlajalinna Oyj:
* Q4 revenue 103.7 million euros versus 62.6 million euros year ago
* Q4 EBIT 3.9 million euros versus 1.4 million euros year ago
* 2017 consolidated revenue and adjusted EBIT are expected to improve compared to 2016
* Board of directors proposes to annual general meeting that a dividend of 0.15 euro per share be paid for financial year 2016 Source text for Eikon:
* Says it will sell 30,000 shares of common stock from May 30 to June 5