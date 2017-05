March 3 Piippo Oyj:

* H2 revenue 5.5 million euros ($5.79 million) versus 4.7 million euros year ago

* H2 operating loss 584,000 euros versus loss 219,000 euros year ago

* Proposes a dividend of 0.26 euro per share for FY 2016

* Expects 2017 revenue grow to be bigger than in two previous years

* Expects 2017 operating profitability to be on good level as in 2016