US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St ends little changed ahead of holiday
NEW YORK, May 26 U.S. stocks ended little changed on Friday ahead of a holiday weekend, though major indexes snapped a two-week streak of losses.
Feb 23 Pil Italica Lifestyle Ltd:
* Says to consider acquisition of equity shares of Eduvisor Services Private Limited
* Says to consider allotment of equity shares on conversion of warrants to promoter and non promoters Source text: bit.ly/2mokmmg Further company coverage:
NEW YORK, May 26 U.S. stocks ended little changed on Friday ahead of a holiday weekend, though major indexes snapped a two-week streak of losses.
* Dow flat, S&P up 0.02 pct, Nasdaq up 0.03 pct (Updates to late afternoon)