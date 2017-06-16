BRIEF-Ardent Leisure updates on estimated distribution & full year result
* Announced estimated distribution of 1.0 cent per stapled security for second half of year ending 30 June 2017
June 16Pilot Corp
* Says it bought back 7.4 million shares at the price of 4,590 yen per share, or 33.83 billion yen in total, through ToSTNeT-3, on June 16
* Share repurchase plan was announced on June 15
Source text in Japanese:goo.gl/M9zygo
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* Announced estimated distribution of 1.0 cent per stapled security for second half of year ending 30 June 2017
* FY loss attributable to owners of co HK$35.0 million versus loss of HK$9.4 million