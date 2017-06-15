June 15Pilot Corp

* Says it will repurchase up to 7.6 million shares of its common stock, representing 16.3 percent of outstanding through ToSTNeT-3, on June 16

* Share repurchase price is 4,590 yen per share, the closing price of June 15, or up to 34.98 billion yen in total

Source text in Japanese:goo.gl/27WtYA

Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)