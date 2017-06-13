Fitch Affirms Allianz SE' at IFS 'AA'; Outlook Stable

(The following statement was released by the rating agency) FRANKFURT/LONDON, June 23 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed Germany-based Allianz SE's Insurer Financial Strength (IFS) Rating at 'AA' and Long-Term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) at 'AA-'. At the same time, the agency has affirmed Allianz's main subsidiaries' IFS Ratings at 'AA'. The Outlooks are Stable. A full list of rating actions is at the end of this commentary. KEY RATING DRIVERS The affirmation reflects the Allianz's very strong c