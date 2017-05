April 25 Pine Care Group Ltd

* Unit entered into disposal agreement with purchaser and purchaser agreed to purchase, sale shares, representing 100% of issued share capital of Pine Care Centre

* Transaction in relation to disposal of a subsidiary

* Deal at a consideration of HK$6.6 million

* Estimated gain on disposal of pine care centre is approximately HK$5.8 million