* Pine Cliff Energy Ltd. announces first quarter 2017 results

* Pine Cliff Energy Ltd qtrly production of 21,214 boe/d 9% lower than 23,297 boe/d in Q1 of 2016

* Pine Cliff Energy Ltd - Qtrly generated $35.1 million of sales, 29% higher than $27.2 million generated in Q1 of 2016

* Qtrly FFO per share $0.04