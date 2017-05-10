BRIEF-Shanta Gold to acquire Helio
* Shanta to acquire all of issued and outstanding common shares of Helio Resource
May 10 Pine Cliff Energy Ltd
* Pine Cliff Energy Ltd. announces first quarter 2017 results
* Pine Cliff Energy Ltd qtrly production of 21,214 boe/d 9% lower than 23,297 boe/d in Q1 of 2016
* Pine Cliff Energy Ltd - Qtrly generated $35.1 million of sales, 29% higher than $27.2 million generated in Q1 of 2016
* Qtrly FFO per share $0.04 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
ZURICH, June 20 Nestle said on Tuesday it has acquired a minority stake in U.S. group Freshly, a provider of direct-to-consumer freshly prepared meals, its latest step to improve the health profile of its sprawling portfolio.